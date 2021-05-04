The Chicago White Sox have signed a deal with outfielder Brian Goodwin, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

OF Brian Goodwin has signed a deal with the White Sox, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 4, 2021

Goodwin, 30, was released from his minor-league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The veteran played 50 games between the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds last season, hitting .215 with six home runs and 22 RBI.