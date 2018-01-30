Alex Smith could have a new home in 2018 as the Kansas City Star is reporting the Chiefs have an agreement to trade the quarterback to Washington.

Sources tell The Star that the Chiefs have reached an agreement to trade Alex Smith to Washington. The story: https://t.co/vlNuGMAlVS — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 31, 2018

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Smith has reached an agreement on a four-year deal with Washington, tying him to the team for the next five years. He is expected to average $23.5 million per season on his new deal with approximately $70 million guaranteed.

QB Alex Smith and Washington now have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract extension, per sources. Smith, who had one year left on his contact, tied to Washington for next five seasons. Smith gets long-term deal from Washington that Cousins could not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2018

Schefter also reports that the Chiefs are expected to receive a third-round pick and a player in the trade. ESPN's Field Yates reports the player is cornerback Kendall Fuller.

The deal cannot be made official until the new League year begins at 3pm et on March 14th.

Smith has spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs following a March 2013 trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 156 games over his 12-year NFL career and has thrown 183 touchdowns and 96 interceptions for a career 87.4 rating.

Smith is 2-5 in the playoffs, where he appeared in five games for the Chiefs and two with the 49ers. He has also made three Pro Bowls.

The University of Utah alum was selected first overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

Smith signed a four-year contract with the Chiefs in 2014 that was worth $17 million a season and included $45 million guaranteed, his original contract was set to expire at the end of the 2018 season.