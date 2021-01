The Cincinnati Reds have acquired shortstop Kyle Holder in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Welcome to Reds Country, Kyle!



The #Reds have acquired IF Kyle Holder from the Phillies for cash. The 40-man roster is now at 38. pic.twitter.com/DVNNIN0gEd — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 30, 2021

Holder, 26, was taken in the Rule 5 draft by the Phillies this year after spending six years in the New York Yankees organization.

The Phillies have received cash considerations in the trade.