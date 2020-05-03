4h ago
Report: Browns confident Wills can play LT
The Cleveland Browns selected offensive lineman Jedrick Wills 10th overall in last month's NFL Draft and are confident he will be able to start at left tackle as a rookie, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.
TSN.ca Staff
Garrett shows off impressive vertical with box jump
"First of all, the Browns are very confident Wills be ready to start at left tackle in September and he’s already hard at work on making the switch."
Wills played at Alabama.