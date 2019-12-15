Report: Avs' D Makar out next two games

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar will miss the next two games because of an upper-body injury, according to Mike Chambers of the Denver Post.

G Pavel Francouz is ill, missed today’s #Avs practice. And according to @runwriteAarif D-men Erik Johnson and Cale Makar aren’t traveling on two-game trip — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) December 15, 2019

Makar skated with the team in a non-contact jersey Sunday but will not travel on a two-game road trip beginning Monday in St. Louis, head coach Jared Bednar told reporters.

Makar has missed the last three games with what is believed to be a shoulder injury. In 29 games so far this season, Makar has eight goals and 20 assists.

Defenceman Erik Johnson will also miss the upcoming road trip with an upper-body injury. As a result, defenceman Anton Lindholm has been recalled from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Colorado will return from their road trip on Thursday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.