New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and impending free-agent quarterback Tom Brady reportedly had their first conversation of the offseason on Tuesday and it wasn't exactly a good one.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reports the phone call between the two men who have spent the last 20 seasons together "didn't go well," according to a source.

Brady, 42, can begin speaking to other teams on March 16 with free agency opening two days later. The market for the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player is expected to be robust with the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers attached to the Michigan product in recent days.

Guregian notes that the conversation with Belichick doesn't rule out Brady from re-signing with the team with whom he's won six Super Bowl titles.

Last season, Brady started all 16 games for the team, throwing for 4,057 yards on 373-for-613 passing with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.