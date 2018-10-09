Daniel Cormier will make the first defence of his heavyweight title at UFC 230 against Derrick Lewis according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

BREAKING: Per Dana White, "the fight is done" between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

The event, which till take place on November 3 at Madison Square Garden, previously did not have a main event listed for the card.

Also confirmed directly with Daniel Cormier he's accepted the Derrick Lewis fight at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in Madison Square Garden. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

Cormier captured the heavyweight title at UFC 226 with a first round KO over Stipe Miocic. With the victory, Cormier became the second simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

Lewis defeated Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 this past weekend with a third-round KO, after absorbing a high amount of punishment throughout the fight.