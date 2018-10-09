39m ago
Report: Cormier to face Lewis at UFC 230
TSN.ca Staff
Lewis relieved fight wasn't stopped in first round
Daniel Cormier will make the first defence of his heavyweight title at UFC 230 against Derrick Lewis according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.
The event, which till take place on November 3 at Madison Square Garden, previously did not have a main event listed for the card.
Cormier captured the heavyweight title at UFC 226 with a first round KO over Stipe Miocic. With the victory, Cormier became the second simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.
Lewis defeated Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 this past weekend with a third-round KO, after absorbing a high amount of punishment throughout the fight.