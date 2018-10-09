Daniel Cormier will make the first defence of his heavyweight title at UFC 230 against Derrick Lewis according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The event, which till take place on November 3 at Madison Square Garden, previously did not have a main event listed for the card.

Cormier captured the heavyweight title at UFC 226 with a first round KO over Stipe Miocic.  With the victory, Cormier became the second simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

Lewis defeated Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 this past weekend with a third-round KO, after absorbing a high amount of punishment throughout the fight.