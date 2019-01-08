Is this Durant's last game vs. Knicks before joining them?

DeMarcus Cousins has a date in mind for his return.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors' star is planning to make his season debut on Jan. 18 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins plans to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 18, a league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2019

Cousins has been practising for the last couple weeks and participated in a full practice on Monday as he continues to make his way back from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his season prematurely last year. At the time of his injury, he was originally projected for a return in mid-February.

In 48 games for the Pelicans in 2017-18, Cousins averaged 25.2 points per game to go along with 12.9 rebounds. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Warriors are back in action Tuesday night as they host the New York Knicks at Oracle Arena.