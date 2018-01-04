Ranking the top five biggest surprises in the NHL so far

Anthony Duclair has requested a trade from the Arizona Coyotes, according to Craig Custance of The Athletic.

Duclair, 22, has seven goals and 13 points in 31 games with the last-place club this season. He has spent the entire season to date with the NHL club after spending 16 games last season with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

He scored five goals and posted 15 assists while with the Coyotes in 2016-17, one season after scoring a career-high 20 goals and 44 points with the team in 2015-16.

Duclair was selected in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers and played 18 games with the Rangers during the 2014-15 season. He was traded to the Coyotes at the trade deadline 2015 as part of a package for defenceman Keith Yandle.

Duclair owns a minus-6 rating on the season while logging an average of 13:20 of ice time per game.