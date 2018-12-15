The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with free agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

Heyman reports that they will be one of a few other teams to scout to a workout featuring Tulowitzki.

Cubs are one of the teams that has at least been in contact with Tulo, and they will send a scout to a workout. There are others though, so they aren’t necessarily the favorite. His agent told @susanslusser there are 6 teams and they will narrow field soon. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2018

Tulowitzki's agent, Paul Cohen, told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday that there were six teams in the running for the five-time All-Star. They are expected to narrow the list soon.

Earlier in the week, Cohen told Slusser than Tulowitzki could have interest in joining his hometown Oakland Athletics (Tulowitzki grew up in nearby Sunnyvale, Calif.), but she reports they are not believed to be one of the six teams interested in his services.

Cohen said Tulowitzki would be willing to switch positions on a new team, changing his tone from his time in Toronto where multiple reports indicated he was steadfast on playing shortstop. Tulowitzki even went as far to say that he would consider retirement if he was told to change positons.

The 34-year-old was released by the Blue Jays earlier this week after playing parts of three seasons with the club. General manager Ross Atkins confirmed that the club will eat the remaining $38 million left on Tulowtizki’s contract, meaning he would be free to sign with any club for somewhere in the neighbourhood of $600,000.