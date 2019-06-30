'This is a huge coup': Rautins dissects Nets' big splash in free agency

It looks like Kristaps Porzingis is sticking around in Dallas.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Porzingis and the Mavericks have agreed to terms on a five-year, $158 million extension.

Restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis reached agreement on a five-year, $158M maximum contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Porzingis missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered while playing for the New York Knicks.

The 24-year-old was dealt from New York to Dallas last season in a deal involving DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews.

