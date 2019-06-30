It looks like Kristaps Porzingis is sticking around in Dallas. 

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Porzingis and the Mavericks have agreed to terms on a five-year, $158 million extension. 

Porzingis missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered while playing for the New York Knicks.

The 24-year-old was dealt from New York to Dallas last season in a deal involving DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews. 

More to follow.  