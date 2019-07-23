It appears the Detroit Lions won't have to deal with holdouts in training camp after all.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive linemen Damon "Snacks" Harrison will both report to camp this week after skipping the team's mandatory mini-camp in hopes of receiving reworked deals.

Lions’ CB Darius Slay, who skipped mandatory minicamp with the hope of landing a reworked contract, will report to the team for the start of training camp, per source. Lions’ DT Damon Harrison, another minicamp no-show, also will be reporting. So no apparent holdouts in Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2019

Slay, 28, made his second consecutive Pro Bowl last season with 43 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown in 15 games. He is entering the third year of a four-year $48 million contract he signed with the Lions in 2016.

Harrison, 30, was traded to Detroit by the New York Giants last season for a fifth-round pick. He recorded 81 tackles, three and a half sacks and two forced fumble in 17 games with the Lions and Giants last season. He is entering the fourth year of a five-year $46.25 million contract he signed with the Giants in 2016.