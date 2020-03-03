A.J. Bouye is on the move.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Jacksonville Jaguars will trade the former Pro Bowl cornerback to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft once the league's new year opens on March 18.

Bouye, 28, has two years remaining on his current deal at a $15.44 million cap hit in 2020 and $15.5 million in 2021.

A product of UCF, Bouye appeared in 13 games for the Jags last season, recording 54 tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception.

Prior to signing with the Jags in 2017, Bouye spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans.