The Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris have agreed to a buyout, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Charania notes that the Toronto Raptors have interest in the 30-year-old forward, but the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the frontrunner for his services.

Morris was in his first season with the Pistons, starting 16 of the 44 games in which he appeared. A native of Philadelphia, Morris was averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists over 22.5 minutes a night.

A product of Kansas, Morris has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Morris were to sign with the Lakers, he wouldn't be the only Morris in Los Angeles. Morris's twin brother, Marcus Morris, was a trade deadline addition by the Clippers.