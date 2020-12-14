Report: LeMahieu, Yankees off by more than $25M

Where do things stand with the Yankees and LeMahieu?

The New York Yankees and highly-coveted free agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu are off by more than $25 million when it comes to contract negotiations, according to a report from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media.

The gulf between the Yankees and DJ LeMahieu is wider than $25 million, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media late Saturday. A deal doesn't appear quite imminent ... (1/3) https://t.co/ZChdjQa9RA — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) December 13, 2020

LeMahieu, who ranks fourth on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents, is aware that he's the Yankees' top priority, but it doesn't appear a deal will be agreed upon anytime soon with spring training not starting until February, says Kuty.

Furthermore, Joel Sherman of The New York Post says LeMahieu will start to "consider other options more seriously."

Source confirms #Yankees and LeMahieu are more than $25M apart in contract talks and that LeMahieu will now begin to consider other options more seriously. @BrendanKutyNJ @Ken_Rosenthal both reported elements of this 1st. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 14, 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays are interested in LeMahieu, according to Kuty, as well as other notable free agents including Cy Young winter Trevor Bauer and three-time All-Star centre fielder George Springer.

The 32-year-old LeMahieu hit .364 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs over 50 games last season with the Yankees, his second year playing in New York. In his first season with the Yankees, LeMahieu hit .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs, good enough to earn his third career All-Star appearance.

LeMahieu spent the first eight years of his career with the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies.

The Louisiana State product is coming off a two-year, $24 million deal.