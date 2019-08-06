Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon says he won't stand in the way of current team president and general manager Don Waddell should he accept the vacant GM position with the Minnesota Wild.

In a report published by Luke DeCock of The News & Observer on Tuesday, Dundon said Waddell is free to pursue any opportunity that comes up.

“I’m not going to pay what other guys pay GMs, so me having a contract with a GM doesn’t really help me,” Dundon said, “Don in essence has a contract. I already told Don, ‘I’m not going to fire you. If I did, I’d tell you a year in advance.’ My life’s pretty good. I want people to do what’s best for their life. If this is what’s best for Don, the Hurricanes will be fine.”

Dundon took over as majority owner of the Hurricanes in 2018 and installed Waddell as team president and GM later in the year.

According to DeCock, Waddell had a contract for the previous season but it has since expired.“Tom doesn’t believe in a lot of contracts,” Wadell said. “Tom’s told me I have a job for life. But he’s also encouraged me to explore other opportunities to see what the market will pay."

Waddell is one of several reported candidates to replace Paul Fenton, who was fired by the Wild last week.