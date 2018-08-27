1h ago
Report: Donaldson to begin rehab assignment Tuesday
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will begin a rehab assignment with the Jays' Class-A affiliate on Tuesday, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Donaldson will play with the Dunedin Blue Jays when they take on the Palm Beach Cardinals Tuesday, just days before he will have to be placed on waivers if he is to be traded this season.
Donaldson has been limited to 36 games this season after battling a nagging calf injury. The 32-year-old is hitting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBI. He hasn't played since May, preventing the Blue Jays from trading him.