Here's something new -- controversy surrounding the Golden State Warriors.

The late-game exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green carried into the locker room Monday night with teammates loudly confronting Green for his decision-making on the final play of regulation in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears.

Story with @MarcJSpearsESPN and me: Late game exchange between Kevin Durant/Draymond Green carried into locker room Monday night, w/ teammates loudly confronting Green for decision-making on final play of regulation. Scene described as one of most intense of this G-State era. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

The scene was described as "one of the most intense" situations of the Warriors dynasty era, but there was no evidence of anything turning physical at any point, Wojnarowski adds. Green's forceful defence of his actions reportedly added to the tension.

The sensitivity of the situation is reportedly heightened given Durant's impending free agency at the end of this season.

Neither player addressed the media after the game, but guard Shaun Livingston downplayed the incident.

"Team spirit. Guys wanted a different outcome than what happened. Obviously, Dray had the turnover, guys might have thought they were open or wanted the basketball, didn't get it. Things happen like that in sports. But it was good to see some fire, some emotion," Livingston said.

With the game tied 106-106 nearing the end of regulation, Green grabbed a rebound and decided not to call a timeout, instead dribbling into the frontcourt and failing to get a shot off as the final seconds ticked away. Golden State fell 121-116 to the Clippers in overtime.

Durant, who also jumped for the rebound, was seen calling for the ball and appeared upset at the conclusion of the play.

Afterward, the pair was seen jawing at each other on the bench. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala stepped in and appeared to try to diffuse things.

Neither player has commented publicly on the incident, but they'll have to work things out fast. The club is back in action Tuesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors own the second best record in the NBA at 11-3 behind the 12-2 Toronto Raptors.