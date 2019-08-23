Dwight Howard is headed back to L.A.

Dwight Howard is on his way back to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/kivzAhm0n6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2019

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Howard is finalizing a contract buyout with Memphis and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

Dwight Howard's deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed, league source tells ESPN. Howard had several meetings with Lakers officials, and they'll give him a chance to show he's made changes in how he conducts himself. Lakers players were involved in process. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Howard's deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed. Howard had several meetings with Lakers staff and "they'll give him a chance to show he's made changes in how he conducts himself. Lakers players were involved in the process," tweets Wojnarowski.

Howard reportedly came into camp having dropped 25 pounds. The Lakers want him in a limited shot-blocking/rebounding role. Wojnarowski adds the deal will be a "partnership with caution" between the two sides.

Howard spent last season with the Washington Wizards but appeared in just nine games. He averaged 12.8 points per game on 62.3 per cent shooting but battled a lower back injury for most of the season that kept him out of action.

The 33-year-old played with the Lakers alongside Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant during the 2012-13 season, but struggled to get acclimated to the Lakers' system. Despite title hopes, the Lakers finished at 45-37 and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. The team has not been back to the post-season since.

For his career, Howard is averaging 17.4 points per game to go along with 12.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots.