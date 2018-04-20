Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed upon a revised contract, NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reports.

The Eagles and QB Nick Foles reached agreement on a revised contract for the 2018 season today, sources say. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2019 season, so Foles still has the chance to hit free agency next spring. Team wanted to reward the Super Bowl MVP. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2018

The new deal includes a 2019 mutual option. Foles was heading into the final year of a two-year, $11 million deal signed ahead of last season.

To add to @MikeGarafolo’s report on the raise for #Eagles QB Nick Foles: He got a $2M signing bonus and several millions in incentives if he’s the starter and hits various benchmarks, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2018

Ian Rapaport adds that the revised pact comes with a $2 million signing bonus and has with it a number of incentives that could see the Austin, TX native earn millions more if certain benchmarks are met.

Foles, 29, started two of the final three games of the regular season for the Eagles when Wentz went down with a torn ACL in Week 14. He started 35 games over four seasons in his first stint with the club from 2012 to 2015 before leaving for the St. Louis Rams as a free and then returning to the Eagles prior to last season in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A third-round pick out of Arizona in 2012, Foles starred in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots with a performance that saw him throw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, as well as grabbing a TD reception of his own from tight end Trey Burton on a now infamous trick play called the "Philly Special."

Foles has appeared in 49 career games over six seasons with the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs.