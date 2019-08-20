It appears Dontrelle Inman is continuing to explore his options in the NFL after requesting his release from the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Inman is visiting the New York Jets on Tuesday and was with the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Former #Patriots WR Dontrelle Inman is currently on a free-agent visit with the #Jets, source said. He was with the #Lions yesterday, but they signed WR Jordan Lasley this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019

The former CFL wide receiver, who was released by the Patriots on Sunday, appeared in nine games with the Indianapolis Colts last season, recording 28 receptions and 304 yards with three touchdowns.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 58 NFL games over five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and Colts.

Inman got his start in pro football with the Toronto Argonauts, playing two seasons from 2012 to 2013. He recorded a total of 100 receptions for 1,542 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over 31 games. He helped the Argos win the 100th Grey Cup in 2012.

Toronto released Inman after the 2013 campaign so he could purse NFL opportunities.