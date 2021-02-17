Cody Allen is calling it a career.

According to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the 32-year-old drew some interest this off-season but has instead decided to retire.

Cody Allen, 32, drew some interest but has decided to retire. Nice career. 153 saves, all but four of them with the Indians. Was the closer of their 2016 World Series team, pitching in 4 WS games, and allowing no runs while striking out 12 in 6 innings, and saving Game 3, 1-0. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2021

Allen served as Cleveland's closer for five seasons, amassing 149 of his 153 career saves with the franchise that drafted him twice. From 2014 to 2017, Allen posted an ERA of 2.62 with 120 saves while helping Cleveland reach the World Series in 2016.

In the Series Allen was lights out, allowing one run in six innings over four appearances while striking out 12.

He last played in 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.