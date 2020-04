How does the NBA proceed after workout dates are pushed back?

Five-star prospect Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and plans to sign in the NBA G League, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Five-star prospect Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2020

More details to come.