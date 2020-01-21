2h ago
Report: Panthers to host 2021 All-Star Game
The Florida Panthers will host the 2021 NHL All-Star Game, according to a report from The Athletic's George Richards. The Panthers previously hosted the All-Star Game in 2003.
TSN.ca Staff
The Panthers previously hosted the All-Star Game in 2003. The team has also hosted two NHL Drafts, in 2001 and 2015.
More details to follow.