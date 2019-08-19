It appears Alexander Petrovic will be vying for a spot with the Boston Bruins next month.

According to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, Petrovic has signed a professional tryout with the Bruins to attend training camp in September.

The 27-year-old was traded by the Florida Panthers to the Edmonton Oilers in December of last season, but appeared in just nine games with the Oilers, posting one assist. He finished the season with two assists in 35 games between the two clubs.

A veteran of 263 games, Petrovic has five goals and 50 points in the NHL since being drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

The Bruins have yet to re-sign restricted free agent defencemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, and could also be without Kevan Miller to start this season as he recovers from a knee injury.