Swisher is pumped up about the Jays' offseason moves

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez has agreed to a $4 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

I’m told the Giants are in agreement with RH Aaron Sanchez on a $4 million deal. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 17, 2021

Incentives could take the deal up to $6.5 million. Sanchez was up to 98 mph in a bullpen last week. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 17, 2021

Slusser added incentives could take Sanchez's deal up to $6.5 million. The 28-year-old was up to 98 mph during a bullpen session last week, per Slusser.

Sanchez did not play in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season. His last season, 2019, was split between the Blue Jays and Houston Astros and he finished with a 5-14 record and 5.89 earned run average over 27 starts.

Over his six-year career, the one-time All-Star has a 3.98 ERA and 474 strikeouts in 589.2 innings pitched.