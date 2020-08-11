David Beckham has found his marquee signing.

Sky Sports' Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus and World Cup-winning France midfielder Blaise Matuidi is set for a medical ahead of a move to Inter Miami.

Blaise Matuidi to Inter Miami is a done deal. Total agreement reached today with Juventus. Medicals scheduled. Here we go 🤝⚪️⚫️ @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

Matuidi, 33, previously played alongside Beckham at Paris Saint-Germain. A native of Toulouse, Matuidi would presumably become Inter's third Designated Player signing behind Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini.

Matuidi made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A champions this season as Juve won a ninth straight Italian title - Matuidi's third.

Prior to joining the Bianconeri in 2017, Matuidi spent seven seasons at PSG, winning four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France crowns.

Internationally, Matuidi has been capped 92 times by Les Bleus.