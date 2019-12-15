Madison Bumgarner has reached a five-year, $85 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a multiple reports.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that $15 million of the contract will be in deferred money.

After two injury-riddled seasons in 2017 and 2018, the left-hander bounced back nicely last season, leading the league with 34 starts and pitching to an ERA of 3.90 in 207.2 innings.

There was initial speculation the San Francisco Giants would look to move the four-time All-Star as the trade deadline approached in July, but Bumgarner ended up staying in the Bay Area to complete his 11th season with the franchise.

Bumgarner is best remembered for his heroic effort in the 2014 World Series where he shut down the Kansas City Royals with a 0.43 ERA in 21.0 innings en route to capturing a ring and Series MVP honours.

In his 11 seasons with the Giants, Bumgarner is a combined 119-92 with an ERA of 3.13 over 286 starts.

The 30-year-old was drafted No. 10 overall in 2010.