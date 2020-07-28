A game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was postponed again on Tuesday, reports Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

MLB source confirms that tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game has been postponed. Some Phillies players are still waiting for test results. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 28, 2020

The postponement comes a day after the series opener was postponed due to fears over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Phillies played host to the Miami Marlins on the weekend, a team that has since experienced an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among players and coaches.

None of the Phillies players or coaches, however, has tested positive for the virus, reports ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan.

No Philadelphia Phillies players or coaches tested positive in the most recent batch of coronavirus tests, sources tell me and @JeffPassan. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 28, 2020

The Athletic's Matt Gelb reports that some Phillies have requested to undergo a second round of testing and players and staff will be administered second tests on Tuesday.

Jake Arrieta, who had been scheduled to start Monday's game for the Phillies, was expected to start on Tuesday, but a second postponement means that Arrieta's start will come on Wednesday when the home-and-home shifts to Yankee Stadium.