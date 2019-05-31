It appears Andre Iguodala will be good to go for Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto after the MRI results on his left leg came back "clean" on Friday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Andre Iguodala’s MRI was clean, team says. Expectation is he will play in Game 2. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 31, 2019

The Golden State Warriors veteran limped off the court late in a Game 1 loss to the Raptors after landing awkwardly during a made field goal.

Iguodala scored just six points, but added six rebounds and seven assists over 29 minutes of action on the court.

The 35-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 68 games with the Warriors in 2018-19, his sixth year with the club and 15th in the NBA.

Kevin Durant will miss Game 2 with a calf injury.