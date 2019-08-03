Woj: Draymond Green is the heart and soul of Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension, his agent Rich Paul tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

The deal will start in the 2020-21 season and bring the total value of his contract to $118 million.

Green, a three-time All-Star, was set to be a free agent next summer.

The 29-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season for the Warriors, who lost the NBA Championship to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Green is a three time NBA Champion, having captured the title with the Warriors in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2018-19.

The Warriors selected Green with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.