3h ago
Report: Warriors, Green agree to four-year, $100M max extension
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension, his agent Rich Paul tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal will start in the 2020-21 season and bring the total value of his contract to $118 million.
TSN.ca Staff
Green, a three-time All-Star, was set to be a free agent next summer.
The 29-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season for the Warriors, who lost the NBA Championship to the Toronto Raptors in six games.
Green is a three time NBA Champion, having captured the title with the Warriors in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2018-19.
The Warriors selected Green with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.