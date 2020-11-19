Klay Thompson out for season with torn Achilles

The Golden State Warriors are nearing a deal to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. from Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors will absorb Oubre Jr.'s $14.4 million salary into their $17.2 million trade exception once the deal is done, according to Wojnarowski.

Oubre Jr. averaged 18.7 points per game last season with the Phoenix Suns.