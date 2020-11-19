27m ago
Report: Warriors close to acquiring Oubre Jr.
The Golden State Warriors are nearing a deal to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. from Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Klay Thompson out for season with torn Achilles
The Warriors will absorb Oubre Jr.'s $14.4 million salary into their $17.2 million trade exception once the deal is done, according to Wojnarowski.
Oubre Jr. averaged 18.7 points per game last season with the Phoenix Suns.