There is a growing belief that Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to return and play in the restarted season, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported Oladipo has been fully participating in five-on-five scrimmages in Orlando, and has strung together multiple strong team practices in Orlando.

It was reported in late June that Oladipo would evaluate his repaired torn quad tendon ahead of the NBA's Return to Play.

The 28-year-old returned to action in late January after missing approximately a full calendar year due to the injury.

Oladipo was able to appear in 13 games before the league shut down due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, recording 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Indiana sat fifth in the Eastern Conference wit a 39-26 record when the NBA was brought to a halt on March 11.