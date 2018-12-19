The Miami Heat will be without the services of Goran Dragic for the next two months.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 32-year-old point guard underwent surgery on Wednesday on his right knee that has kept him out for most of this season.

Miami’s Goran Dragic will miss two months with knee surgery, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2018

Dragic has appeared in only 14 games this season, sidelined off and on with the ailment.

He missed a stretch of eight straight games from November 18 to December 4. Dragic returned to the lineup in a December 7 win against the Phoenix Suns, playing 21:15, but has missed four of the Heat's next five games including the last three straight.

In the games he has played this season, the Slovenian has averaged 15.1 points on .410 shooting, 4.9 assists and 3.1 boards in 29.1 minutes a night.

Tyler Johnson has been shouldering the load at the 1 for the Heat in Dragic's absence.