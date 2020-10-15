The Houston Rockets need a new coach and now they'll have a new general manager, as well.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Daryl Morey is stepping down from his position after 13 seasons.

Assistant GM Rafael Stone is expected to be promoted to general manager.

Wojnarowski notes the decision came after Morey approached owner Tilman Fertitta following the Rockets' exit from the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers and a departure agreement was drafted between the two.

Morey will continue on with the Rockets in an advisory role for the time being as their coaching search continues.

A native of Baraboo, WI, Morey joined the Rockets as an assistant GM in 2006 after three years as senior VP of operations with the Boston Celtics and was promoted to GM the following year.

Under Morey, the team currently has the longest streak in the NBA for most consecutive playoff appearances.

His signature trade as GM was the acquisition of James Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. Among other significant moves were the acquisition of Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers and his subsequent trade to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook last summer.

Morey was involved in a significant controversy last fall when he tweeted support for the Hong Kong democratic movement, which led to the Chinese government pulling NBA broadcasts from TV along with widespread calls for Morey's dismissal. The suspension of television lasted for over a year and was only lifted with Game 5 of the NBA Finals last week. Commissioner Adam Silver estimates the league lost up to $400 million in revenue over the China dispute.