Houston Rockets' guard John Wall will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rockets star guard John Wall will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring tweak, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wall being shut down also gives Houston opportunity to tinker with lineups for final 11 games of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2021

Wall has played just 40 games this season due to various injuries. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in his first season with the Rockets.

The veteran point guard was acquired from the Washington Wizards this past offseason, along with a protected first-round pick, in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

The Rockets (15-46) are currently 15th in the Western Conference standings.