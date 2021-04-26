12m ago
Report: Rockets' Wall out for the season
Houston Rockets' guard John Wall will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wall has played just 40 games this season due to various injuries.
TSN.ca Staff
Wall has played just 40 games this season due to various injuries. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in his first season with the Rockets.
The veteran point guard was acquired from the Washington Wizards this past offseason, along with a protected first-round pick, in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
The Rockets (15-46) are currently 15th in the Western Conference standings.