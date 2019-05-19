May 19, 2019
Report: Rockets, D'Antoni talking extension
TSN.ca Staff
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski, the Houston Rockets have had preliminary discussions on the framework of a contract extension with head coach Mike D'Antoni.
D'Antoni is entering the final year of his original four-year contract and prefers to avoid entering the last year without an extension.
"I've let (GM) Daryl (Morey) and (owner) Tilman (Fertitta) know that I'm energized to keep coaching --- and believe that I can continue to do this at a high-level for at least another three years," D'Antoni, 68, told ESPN on Sunday night.
In his three seasons with the Rockets, the two-time NBA coach of the year has averaged 58 victories a year, including four playoff series victories. Houston was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals in six games by the Golden State Warriors this season.