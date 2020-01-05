The Houston Texans edged out a narrow 22-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round Saturday and might have another weapon at their disposal next week.

Help is on the way for playoff teams next week:

— The #Texans are expecting to have WR Will Fuller (groin) active vs. the #Chiefs, barring a setback.

— The #49ers are expecting to have pass-rusher Dee Ford (hamstring) for the divisional game. He’s been limited or out for a month. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2020

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to have wide receiver Will Fuller active against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round barring a setback with his injured groin.

Fuller did not play Saturday as DeAndre Hopkins shouldered much of the load in the receiving game for Houston. For the season, Fuller had 49 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Meanwhile, Rapoport also reports the San Francisco 49ers are expecting to have star pass-rusher Dee Ford in the lineup for their divisional game. He has been either limited or sidelined for the past month.

Wildcard weekend concludes with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks paying a visit to Philadelphia for a date with the Eagles.