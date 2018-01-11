The sale of the Carolina Hurricanes to Texas businessman Thomas Dundon will reportedly be complete on Thursday.

According to Luke DeCock and Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer, Dundon will purchase more than 51 per cent of the Hurricanes from current majority owner Peter Karmanos. Dundon, 47, will also have the option to purchase the rest of the franchise in three years.

The NHL's Board of Governors approved the deal Thursday, pending closing. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will have a press conference on Friday.

The Hurricanes are valued at $505 million.