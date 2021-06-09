Nate Bjorkgren's time as coach of the Indiana Pacers is over.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the club has fired the embattled former Toronto Raptors assistant after one season on the job.

Bjorkgren was informed today of decision to dismiss him, sources said. He met with management on Tuesday. Pacers are expected to pursue a more experienced, established head coach in this process. Bjorkgren lost locker room and much of organization in his one year as coach. https://t.co/FSwxnl66Ed — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021

The Pacers finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-38 mark and lost to the Washington Wizards in the play-in round. It marked the first time the team missed the playoffs in five seasons.

Wojnarowski notes that the Pacers are now expected to pursue a more experienced head coach to replace Bjorkgren.

A native of Storm Lake, IA, the 45-year-old Bjorkgren's time with the Pacers was tumultuous. Multiple reports emerged over the course of the season that Bjorkgren and his players were at loggerheads over the coach's abrasive style and there was tension among the coaching staff. A report in The Athletic last month stated that Bjorkgren had lost the confidence of star players Malcolm Brogdon and Domantis Sabonis.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, who had Bjorkgren on his staff for two seasons, defended his close friend when reports of dysfunction emerged.

"My thoughts are that it’s certainly no fun for him and it’s no fun for me to see one of my best friends go through that," Nurse said in early May. "It hurts to see him go through it."

Prior to joining the Raptors in 2018, Bjorkgren spent three seasons as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns.