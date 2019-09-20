Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and yet still, the team's owner is willing to make Ramsey the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Also worth noting that [Jaguars] owner Shad Khan loves Ramsey, would be willing, from what I understand, to pay him and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL as soon as he possibly can, Rapport said Friday. There is a lot of love here. For the Jacksonville Jaguars to part with Ramsey they're going to have to be convinced, overwhelmed that is the right move."

Despite a potential trade for Ramsey looming, he still suited up for the Jaguars Thursday night in their 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans and finished the game with nine tackles and one forced fumble. According to Rapport, it was a mutual decision to have Ramsey play against the Titans, as the Jaguars wanted him to help them win the game and Ramsey wanted to play for his teammates.

The #Jaguars win, and CB Jalen Ramsey gets out unscathed in what may be his last game with Jacksonville. Ramsey wanted to play for his teammates, JAX wanted to win and both got what they wanted. Friday will be interesting. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2019

Per Rapoport, ahead of the game against the Titans, the Jaguars told teams interested in Ramsey that they'll reassess trading the cornerback beginning on Friday.

The 24-year-old Ramsey, drafted fifth overall by the Jaguars in 2016, has registered 183 tackles, 45 passes defenced and nine interceptions over his four-year career. He has two Pro Bowls (2017, 2018) and an first-team All-Pro (2017) on his resume.