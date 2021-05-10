New York Mets fans were holding their breath when Jacob deGrom walked off the mound Sunday, but the news doesn't appear to be too bad.

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, deGrom's initial prognosis is good after he left his latest start against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a right side injury. After an MRI, Morosi reports a short-term stint on the injured list remains possible, but deGrom's injury is not considered serious or long-term.

NEWS: Jacob deGrom’s initial prognosis is good, after he left Sunday’s start early due to tightness in his right side. After an MRI, the #Mets are optimistic that, while deGrom’s next start could be delayed, a stay on the IL likely won’t be necessary. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 10, 2021

One clarification: A short-term IL stay remains possible, since skipping one start roughly equates to the minimum stay of 10 days, but the main news on deGrom is that the evaluation yesterday did not discover a serious or long-term injury. @MLB @MLBNetwork https://t.co/3T3uE6DZ8t — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 10, 2021

"He's going for an MRI, just to see what's going on there, to see how he is, have a clear view. Right-side tightness is what we have from our medical staff here, more so in his lower back area, on the right side. They're taking a look, so once we get the results back, we'll know how he is," manager Luis Rojas told reporters after Sunday's game.

Rojas also said deGrom's injury is different than what we was experiencing earlier in the week when he skipped a start because of lower back tightness.

In six starts so far this season, deGrom has been lights out with a 0.68 ERA and a WHIP of 0.60.

This is deGrom's eighth season in New York after making his debut back in May of 2014.