Mitchell explains why playing in Buffalo would be a challenge for the Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays 'home' field for the 2020 season is expected to be resolved within the next 48 hours or sooner, with Pittsburgh identified as a frontrunner according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

An MLB source tells us tonight that #Bluejays expect to have the home stadium situation resolved within 48 hours - and possibly sooner. As expected, Pittsburgh's PNC Park remains the clear front runner to play host to a significant portion of those games. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 22, 2020

The Blue Jays have been without a home field for the 60-game MLB season for 2020. The team was denied permission by the federal government to play their home games at Rogers Centre due to Canada's current quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh's PNC Park and Buffalo's Sahlen Field -- the latter the home of the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate -- have been identified as the top-two contingency plans for the Blue Jays. There were concerns with Buffalo's option as the venue isn't up to MLB standards.

Baltimore was also identified as a possible option, according to reports.