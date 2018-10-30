It looks like Justin Smoak is sticking around in Toronto.

The Blue Jays have picked up the first baseman’s $8 million club option for next season according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

Smoak’s 8M option has been picked up by jays — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 30, 2018

He will be a free agent the following season.

Smoak broke out in 2017 with 38 home runs, 90 RBI and an OPS of .883. He wasn’t quite as effective last season (25 HR, 77 RBI, .803 OPS) but still led the club in RBI and OPS. Next season will be his fifth in Toronto after parts of five seasons with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2017.

The Blue Jays will also have a decision to make on infielder Yangervis Solarte by Friday according to TSN’s Scott Mitchell. Management must either decide to pick up his $5.5 million club option for next season or pay a $750,000 buyout. Solarte his .226 last year with 17 home runs and 54 RBI, struggling mightily in the second half of the season.