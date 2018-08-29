Teddy Bridgewater is apparently on the move.

The New York Jets are trading the quarterback to the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints are sending the Jets a third-round pick in exchange for Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick, per Schefter.

With Bridgewater out of the picture,2018 third-overal pick, Sam Darnold, has been named the Jets' starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old Bridgewater has had showing through three games during the preseason, going 28-of-38 for 316 yards and two touchdowns against only on interception. His strong performance has been a welcomed sight, given that he incurred a gruesome lower-leg injury just two years ago that resulted in him missing the entire 2016 season and half of the 2017 campaign as well.

Drafted in the first-round of the 2014 draft by the Vikings, Bridgewater spent four years with Minnesota before signing a one-year contract with the Jets in the off-season.

In New Orleans, Bridgewater will back up 11-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees, who'll turn 40 in January.