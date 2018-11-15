Core 4 Under-24: Jets drop from 3rd to 5th in 2018

Winnipeg Jets forward Kristian Vesalainen could be headed back to Europe next week.

According to a report from Finnish journalist Pekka Jalonen, Vesalainen could be headed to Jokerit of the KHL, who acquired Vesalainen's KHL rights from SKA St. Petersburgh.

Vesalainen, who recorded one assist in five games with the Jets this season, is still with the team's AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose. The 19-year-old had a goal and assist Wednesday and has three goals and five assists in eight games in the AHL.

Vesalainen's European out clause kicks in November 17. The Jets selected Vesalainen 24th overall in 2017.