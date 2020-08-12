Philadelphia 76ers star centre Joel Embiid will return to the lineup Wednesday night to face the Toronto Raptors according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Embiid did not play in Tuesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns because of an injury to his left ankle.

But it isn't just Embiid the Sixers are getting back for their Eastern Conference showdown.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Al Horford, Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson will also return for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are listing OG Anunoby (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (right knee contusion) as questionable for Wednesday. Patrick McCaw (left knee soreness) and Oshae Brissett (right knee soreness) remain out of the lineup, notes TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The Raptors have already clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 