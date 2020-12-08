First baseman Carlos Santana and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a two-year, $17 million deal according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan adds the Royals were heavy players in the first base market and are getting a veteran with power and on-base skills.

Santana has spent 10 of his 11 big league seasons with Cleveland and led the league with 47 walks drawn last season. Despite hitting a career-low .199 in 60 games, Santana still had an on-base percentage of .349.

He made the All-Star Team the season before, hitting 34 home runs with a career-best OPS of .911.

The 34-year-old made his big league debut all the way back in June of 2011.