Report: Towns (wrist) out two-plus weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns has a fractured left wrist and will be out at least two weeks according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
He missed Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break against the Charlotte Hornets which turned out to be a seven point loss.
In 35 games this season for the T-Wolves, Towns is averaging 26.5 points per game to go along with 10.8 rebounds.
This is Towns' fifth season in Minnesota after being selected No. 1 overall out of Kentucky in 2015.