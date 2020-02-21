Why Stephen A. doesn't want to hear about Embiid being best in the world

Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns has a fractured left wrist and will be out at least two weeks according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

He missed Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break against the Charlotte Hornets which turned out to be a seven point loss.

In 35 games this season for the T-Wolves, Towns is averaging 26.5 points per game to go along with 10.8 rebounds.

This is Towns' fifth season in Minnesota after being selected No. 1 overall out of Kentucky in 2015.