While it appears Kawhi Leonard is currently in Toronto, it remains very unclear what his future holds.

ESPN's Jalen Rose said Wednesday he believes there's a '99 per cent chance' the NBA Finals MVP will return to the Raptors on a two-year deal, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports no two-year deals have been discussed by Leonard with any team.

Young adds that Leonard and his team are taking their time in making a decision and reports a signing may not come for a few more days. Rose said Wednesday Leonard was likely to sign a two-year deal to hit free agency again after 10 NBA seasons, which would make him eligible for a higher max contract.

On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA @TheAthleticNBA — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) July 4, 2019

Leonard is believed to have landed in Toronto Wednesday on a private jet owned by MLSE - the Toronto Raptors ownership - and have met with Raptors executives at a hotel in the evening. The star forward is believed to have already met with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers this week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that Leonard was expected to allow the Raptors to make the final pitch to him before he made his decision.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said last week he was confident in the team's chances of keeping the star and noted the Raptors will be in a holding pattern on their free agency plans until Leonard makes his decision.

"We'll wait. He's our player and he's a superstar on our team and we'll wait on that," Ujiri said.